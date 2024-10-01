Jeep recalls 194,000 plug-in hybrids due to fire risks

Jeep's owner, Stellantis, has recalled about 194,000 plug-in hybrid SUVs from the brand due to a risk of fire. The recall impacts specific Jeep Wrangler 4xe models from 2020 to 2024 and some Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe SUVs from 2022 to 2024 — the company estimates about five percent of the vehicles will have the defect. It discovered the issue after 13 fires were reported, all when the vehicle was parked and off.

Despite the risk, Stellantis is not yet having customers bring their hybrids in for servicing. Instead, the company claims a "remedy is imminent," and owners will get notified when they can come in. For now, Stellantis states, "Vehicle risk is reduced when the battery charge level is depleted. Accordingly, owners are advised to refrain from recharging. Out of an abundance of caution, the company is also advising owners of these vehicles to park away from structures or other vehicles until the remedy is obtained." Basically, good luck if this is your mode of transportation because you really don't want to use it.

The recall has the greatest impact on US-based customers, with 154,032 vehicles recalled across the country. There are just over 14,000 affected vehicles in Canada, 673 in Mexico and 25,502 outside of North America.