Lyft is testing a new rider verification safety measure

Lyft is piloting its own rider verification program , much as Uber did earlier this year . This feature confirms to drivers that the person getting in their vehicle is who they say they are. The program is launching first in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Jacksonville, Miami, Phoenix and Seattle.

Lyft will confirm riders' legal names using third-party databases, but has not disclosed which services it is using. If a rider is unable to be verified in one of those unspecified databases, they can also provide a government ID, such as a driver's license, passport or state ID card in order to be verified. Once a rider completes the process, drivers will see a verification badge on that person's profile.

For now, at least, the verification process isn't mandatory, although Lyft's FAQ says that "riders are highly encouraged to participate." If the program works as Lyft is expecting, then drivers may be more inclined to accept requests from verified riders (and unverified riders could see longer wait times.)