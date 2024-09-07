Over 1.4 million Ram 1500 trucks recalled to fix a bug in the anti-lock brake system

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, has issued a recall for Ram 1500 pickup trucks from 2019 and 2021-2024 due to a software problem in the anti-lock brake system. The bug could cause the anti-lock brake system to “disable the electronic stability control system,” which in turn can increase the risk of a crash, according to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall affects roughly 1.46 million vehicles worldwide, Reuters reports, with the vast majority of them being in the US. So far, there are no known injuries or crashes relating to the issue, according to Reuters. If the problem arises, owners should see the ABS, ESC, Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning lights go on upon starting the truck. Per Reuters, the software issue does not affect foundational braking.