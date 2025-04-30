Toyota and Waymo pledge to team up on a new autonomous vehicle platform

Toyota and Waymo have announced that they've entered a preliminary agreement, along with the former's mobility tech subsidiary, Woven by Toyota, Inc. To be clear, they're not in the midst of developing anything yet — they're still exploring a potential collaboration between them. Ultimately, however, the goal is to develop a new autonomous vehicle platform together, presumably for robotaxies. They're also aiming to "leverage Waymo's autonomous technology and Toyota's vehicle expertise" for future personal vehicles.

In their announcement, the companies said they're looking to incorporate aspects of Waymo's technology into Toyota vehicles meant for sale to consumers, as well as to accelerate the development and adoption of driver assistance and automated driving technologies. Waymo's work, so far, has been focused on developing robotaxis that riders can hail through an app. The Alphabet-owned company currently operates Waymo One, a fully autonomous ride-hailing service, in San Francisco, Phoenix and Los Angeles. It deploys Waymo One vehicles through Uber in Austin, and it's planning to expand the service to Las Vegas, San Diego, Miami and Atlanta sometime this year. This potential partnership could expand the reach of Waymo's tech.

"Waymo's mission is to be the world's most trusted driver. This requires global partners like Toyota that share our commitment to improving road safety and expanding accessible transportation. We look forward to exploring this strategic partnership, incorporating their vehicles into our ride-hailing fleet and bringing the magic of Waymo's autonomous driving technology to Toyota customers," said Tekedra Mawakana, the co-CEO of Waymo.