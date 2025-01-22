Transit app Moovit adds ticket-purchasing functionality throughout Europe

Transit app Moovit has partnered with the travel marketplace Distribusion Technologies to let users plan and book long-distance trips throughout Europe. The app now includes a ticketing system that works in 40 European countries.

The company says travelers can book trains, buses and ferries straight from the app, as well as learning directions to a station, checking out schedules and keeping an up-to-the-minute eye on trip timing. This should help alleviate much of the stress of long-distance travel, as various aspects of the journey will all be viewable and adjustable via a single app. Moovit says this is a "first for urban mobility platforms."

It's also the first time that Moovit has enabled mobile ticketing for inter-city journeys throughout Europe, including cross-border trips. The company has partnered with carriers like Deutsche Bahn, Trenitalia and National Express to make this happen.

These tools are available right now on Android, iOS and the web client. The big caveat? It's only in Europe, for now. The app is available in 3,500 cities across 112 countries. We'll let you know when other regions get access to this tech.