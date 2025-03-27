Uber adds new shuttle rides between JFK Airport and Manhattan

Uber has new shuttle routes for NYC travelers. Less than six months after launching bus rides between LaGuardia Airport and Manhattan, the company is adding four routes between John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Manhattan.

Beginning on Thursday, you can book up to four seats for one of the new routes. You can reserve them as early as seven days in advance or as late as two minutes before you hop on. Each bus has a 14-passenger limit at launch. Much like your flight, you can bring one piece of luggage weighing up to 50 lbs and a personal item that fits in your lap or under your seat. When you get onboard, the driver will verify your identity with a QR code and PIN.

The four new routes include stops at either Port Authority Terminal and Grand Central Terminal or Chinatown and Atlantic Terminal. Each of those two Manhattan courses is split into two additional routes — one to JFK's Terminal 4 and another to Terminal 5. They run every 30 minutes, from 5AM to 10:45PM, all week.

The JFK shuttles will typically cost "up to $25" for one way, but Uber is launching the new rides with introductory one-way pricing of $10 through April 30.

Uber says it's booked hundreds of thousands of shuttle seats since it launched its LaGuardia routes last fall. Although it can be a handy way to get around (and cheaper than hailing a cab), there's a free public transit shuttle running between the airport and the subway. As Redditor u/Kufat opined about Uber's shuttles in October, "This is for tourists who think they'll get stabbed the moment they enter the subway."