Uber rebrands its courier service and expands on-demand car seats to five more cities

Uber is rebranding its local delivery service, formerly Uber Connect, in time for the holidays. Launched in 2020, it now has a name that better clarifies its purpose: Uber Courier.

The service launched with support for sending and receiving items to and from local addresses. Since then, it's expanded to include pickups of pre-purchased items from local stores. So, if traffic is a nightmare, you're on a tight schedule and you can spare an extra expense, tap the Courier button in the Uber app and have an Uber delivery person head to, for example, the Best Buy pickup counter to grab something you ordered online and bring it to you (or take it to someone else).

Uber Courier can also pick up and deliver your packages to the post office. That may be worth the cost to avoid the existential dread of standing in a long line of impatient people under fluorescent lighting, waiting for burned-out and underpaid government employees to weigh your package and ring you up.

Uber

Those traveling with little ones have more options for Uber rides this holiday season. The rideshare company is expanding its Uber Car Seat service, which already covered New York City, Los Angeles and Orlando. Starting today, you can also use it in Orlando, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Miami and San Francisco. When you reserve an Uber Car Seat in advance, your driver will come equipped with a Nuna Rava convertible car seat for your baby or toddler.

Uber is running a promotion for Uber Car Seat until January 2. The code FESTIVESEAT10 lets you save "up to $20" on two Car Seat rides.

The company is also rolling out services that dive into the deep end of holiday traditions. These include the delivery of Christmas trees or Hanukkah bushes, on-demand carolers equipped with booze and... Macaulay Culkin (naturally).