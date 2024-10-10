Uber will let riders disclose whether they're hard of hearing or have low vision

Starting this fall, Uber will give its riders new self-identification options if they are deaf or hard-of-hearing and blind or have low vision. The company said that riders with hearing or vision issues often worry about potential misunderstandings that could cause them to miss their ride. If they choose to self-identify on the app, their driver will be notified beforehand and could work with them on their needs, such as making sure they're picked up exactly where they're located instead of having them look for their ride.

Uber is also moving the communication preferences settings to the Accessibility page so that passengers can easily change their preferred contact method. If they indicate that they only want to communicate via in-app chat, for instance, their driver wouldn't be able to call them. The company will start pilot testing another self-identification option for riders with service animals in the US and Canada over the next few weeks, as well. Uber said it will send its drivers a new service animal education video, with tips on how to transport the service animals and a reminder that it's against the company's policy to deny someone a ride because they're traveling with one.

Uber has added features to make its rides more accessible over the years, but it hasn't been smooth sailing for the company. It previously faced lawsuits for not providing wheelchair-accessible service in every US market even after teaming up with an external company to improve its accessibility for wheelchair users. In 2021, the Department of Justice sued the ride-hailing platform for charging passengers "wait time" fees because they need more time to enter a car due to their disabilities. And even with its promise to foster inclusion and be more accessible, whether or not a passenger gets a ride may still depend on the driver.