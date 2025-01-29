US Department of Transportation moves to cut fuel efficiency standards

Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has only been in his post for a day and already making it clear that the agency will be ignoring the role vehicle pollution plays in worsening climate change. Duffy sent a memo to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration calling for a review of fuel economy standards to align with President Donald Trump's goals of promoting the use of oil, natural gas and biofuels. The memo claims that "artificially high" fuel economy standards have made new cars prohibitively expensive for US buyers and could negatively impact the US auto industry.

It's the latest swing of the pendulum as the country's leadership changes hands once again. Trump's first presidency saw a rollback of fuel efficiency standards that had been enacted by Barack Obama, followed by the EPA introducing its strictest standards to date when Joe Biden assumed office. President Donald Trump's transition team had already signaled in December that he would walk back moves by previous administration to strengthen fuel efficiency standards and promote electric vehicle adoption. Today's development isn't a surprise, but it's still bad news considering multiple international reports have demonstrated that the planet's rising temperature will cause extreme and catastrophic weather events.