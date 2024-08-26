VW is bringing casual multiplayer games to EVs and other cars

Several Volkswagen EVs and other models will soon have access to a range of casual multiplayer games that you can play using your phone as the controller. VW teamed up with AirConsole to bring its gaming platform to the ID.7, ID.5, ID.4 and ID.3 product lines, as well as the new Passat, Tiguan, Golf and Golf Estate. VW expects to roll AirConsole out to vehicles in some European markets by mid-September ahead of a broader expansion with more games and territories.

After firing up the AirConsole app on the VW Active Info Display, you'll just need to scan a QR code to connect a smartphone. Passengers in the rear will be able to join the multiplayer games too. Bear in mind that AirConsole will only work when the vehicle is in park, so it's primarily intended as a way to help everyone pass the time while waiting at an EV charging station or otherwise idling.

VW isn't the first automaker to incorporate AirConsole into its vehicles as BMW started doing so last year . The platform is also available on a desktop web browser as well as Android TV, Google TV and Amazon Fire TV.