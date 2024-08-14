Waymo driverless cars have gotten inexplicably chatty, honking at one another all night
The vehicular gossip sessions are waking up human neighbors.
Waymo driverless cars in San Francisco have been coming back online at night and honking at each other, . Videos have begun circulating sitting in the same parking lot and just honking away without a care in the world. This has, obviously, irked some human neighbors who need sleep.
Is this a sign of the forthcoming AI apocalypse or is it some robotaxis learning how to flirt? Unfortunately for those looking for a “robots in love” narrative, it’s neither. It’s just an error within the security software. Simply put, the software mandates a honk when another car gets too close. These particular Waymo taxis sit right next to one another in a cramped parking lot when not in use and, well, there you go.
"We recently introduced a useful feature to help avoid low-speed collisions by honking if other cars get too close while reversing toward us," the company said in a statement. "It has been working great in the city, but we didn't quite anticipate it would happen so often in our own parking lots.”
Waymo says that it has updated the software to address the issue, noting that “our electric vehicles should keep the noise down for our neighbors moving forward.” So that’s that. Another mystery solved.
Despite this brief foray into vehicular anthropomorphism, Waymo is still expanding its taxi service. It’s currently available to anyone with the app who’s , Phoenix and a . The company recently touted that these robotaxis .