Zoox issues software recall for 270 robotaxis following Las Vegas collision

Zoox, the Amazon-owned robotaxi company, announced a voluntary software recall for 270 of its vehicles. The company had paused its driverless vehicle operations for a review following an incident last month where a Zoox car and a passenger car collided in Las Vegas. According to the report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the crash did not cause any injuries. CNBC reports that Zoox has resumed usual operations following the software update.

"After analysis and rigorous testing, Zoox identified the root cause," the company said in a blog post today. "We issued a software update that was implemented across all Zoox vehicles. All Zoox vehicles on the road today, including our purpose-built robotaxi and test fleet, have the updated software."

Last year, the NHTSA investigated issues with Toyota Highlander cars equipped with Zoox's automated driving system exhibiting unexpected braking. Car models retrofitted with the Zoox system recently began testing and mapping in Los Angeles.

Update, May 6, 2025, 4:54PM ET: Revised to state exact number of vehicles impacted by the recall.