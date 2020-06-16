The Trekker GT is Triumph's first electric bicycle

Triumph has launched its first e-bike, the Trekker GT -- meaning the UK motorcycle manufacturer has begun a foray into bicycles. The e-bike can be used for “commuting, fitness and everyday riding fun,” Triumph says. With the launch, Triumph joins other motorcycle companies, notably Harley Davidson, who’ve already rolled out e-bikes or plan to soon.

The Trekker GT features a lockable lithium-ion battery integrated into its aluminum frame, a far cry from the bulky, bolted-on batteries standard to e-bikes. Triumph says the battery, a Shimano E8035 with 504Wh capacity, combines with a Shimano Steps E6100 250w motor to deliver 60Nm torque. The e-bike has an approximate riding range of 150km (about 93 miles).