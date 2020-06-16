Latest in Gear

Image credit: Triumph

The Trekker GT is Triumph's first electric bicycle

The historic motorcycle company is branching out to e-bikes.
Ann Smajstrla
1h ago
Triumph's first e-bike, the Trekker GT.
Triumph

Triumph has launched its first e-bike, the Trekker GT -- meaning the UK motorcycle manufacturer has begun a foray into bicycles. The e-bike can be used for “commuting, fitness and everyday riding fun,” Triumph says. With the launch, Triumph joins other motorcycle companies, notably Harley Davidson, who’ve already rolled out e-bikes or plan to soon.

The Trekker GT features a lockable lithium-ion battery integrated into its aluminum frame, a far cry from the bulky, bolted-on batteries standard to e-bikes. Triumph says the battery, a Shimano E8035 with 504Wh capacity, combines with a Shimano Steps E6100 250w motor to deliver 60Nm torque. The e-bike has an approximate riding range of 150km (about 93 miles).

A Shimano information display can show you speed, distance, trip time and battery life, among other functions. Triumph also promises high-performance features on the Trekker such as durable Schwalbe tires, Shimano Deore M600 hydraulic disc brakes and an ergonomic Selle Royal Vivo saddle.

The Trekker GT starts at £2,950 in the UK, or $3,750 in the US, though it doesn’t seem to be available for order just yet.

In this article: ebike, E-Bike, Triumph, e-bikes, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
