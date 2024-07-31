Twelve South's AirFly Duo Bluetooth dongle drops to a record low of $30

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

There are many devices out there that no-one really needs, but have a specific purpose that can help to improve one's quality of life a bit. Twelve South's AirFly Duo is one such product. It's a dongle that lets you connect Bluetooth earbuds and headphones to in-flight entertainment systems. The device is currently on sale for $30 , which is a record low. The AirFly Duo usually costs $45.

This is one of our favorite pieces of travel gear . It plugs into any 3.5mm audio jack, actually, so you can use it with the likes of gym equipment, gaming systems or even TVs. Musicians can use it to listen to audio from amplifiers too. What's more, you can connect two sets of earbuds or headphones at once, so two people can watch a movie on the same iPad while traveling.

Twelve South says the device uses aptX Low Latency Codecs to minimize audio lag. The AirFly Duo is said to have a battery life of over 22 hours, so it should last for even the lengthiest of long-haul flights. But, if you need to, you can charge the device while it's in use.

Again, the AirFly isn't a product that anyone truly needs — you can buy a set of wired earbuds that'll work in a pinch for a few bucks. But you'll be able to use any Bluetooth earbuds or headphones of your choice with this device. Best of all, you'll avoid the awkwardness of a trailing wire draping over (and perhaps into) your in-flight meal.

