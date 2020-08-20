Twitch teams up with streamers for ‘Chat’s Choice Awards’ show

Twitch plans to close out the summer with a new award show that will let fans vote on their favorite games and viral moments of the last several months. It’s called Chat’s Choice Awards, and will kick off September 3, at 5pm PT.

Twitch will give out awards in 14 different categories, including “The Savior of Quarantine,” “The Cutest In-Game Moment of the Summer,” and “King of Twitch.” The nominees have already been chosen —the company worked with a group of Twitch creators to select the finalists — but viewers will get a hand in choosing the winners of each category.