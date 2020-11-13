Twitch viewers can bet their channel points on predictions

Twitch has introduced a new feature called Predictions for creators who want to encourage viewer participation on their channels. Predictions allow creators set events wherein viewers can use their Channel Points to predict an outcome. For instance, the host can broadcast a pizza-eating challenge with a prediction asking viewers if they think they can finish a table-sized pizza in 15 minutes. Viewers can then bet their Channel Points on either of the two possible outcomes the host typed in — say, “Yes” and “Definitely not” — and win a proportionate share of Channel Points from the total pool.

Twitch

Users can earn Channel Points on the platform by watching, following and subscribing to channels. They can then use those points to unlock features, such as the use of certain emotes or the ability to highlight their messages in chat. While the points have no monetary value, viewers in Denmark, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Quebec, Singapore, Sweden, Korea and Turkey still can’t participate in Predictions. In its FAQs page for the feature, Twitch says it’s due to legal restrictions, though it didn’t confirm whether it’s due to those countries’ gambling laws.