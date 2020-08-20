Twitter bans Steve Bannon's podcast account following beheading comments

Twitter has permanently banned Steve Bannon’s podcast after he suggested that Dr. Anthony Fauci and former FBI director Christopher Wray should be beheaded, according to CNBC. “The... account has been permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules, specifically our policy on the glorification of violence,” a spokesperson told CNBC.

Bannon made the comments while free on a $5 million bond after being accused of defrauding donors to a non-profit group trying to build a wall on the southern US border. “Second term kicks off with firing Wray, firing Fauci,” Bannon said on the podcast, referring to the election. “I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England, I’d put the heads on pikes, right, I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program or you’re gone — time to stop playing games.”