Twitter pulls 'government-funded' label from media accounts

Advertisers now have to pay and verify, too.
DECEMBER 19th 2022: The results of a Twitter poll created by Elon Musk asking whether he should "step down as head of Twitter" are in…with a majority of respondents - 57.5% - in favor of his resignation as CEO. - OCTOBER 28th 2022: Elon Musk completes his $44 billion takeover of Twitter. - SEPTEMBER 13th 2022: Twitter shareholders vote in favor to approve the $44 billion buyout deal proposed by Elon Musk indicating that a trial may be necessary to determine the deal's fate. - JULY 10th 2022: Twitter prepares for legal action against Elon Musk following his official announcement to terminate his $44 billion takeover deal. - MAY 13th 2022: Elon Musk tweets that his $44 billion takeover deal to buy Twitter is "temporarily on hold" pending new details on spam accounts. - APRIL 25th 2022: Elon Musk - CEO of Tesla and SpaceX - finalizes his deal to buy Twitter as The Board of Directors unanimously approves the sale valued at nearly $44 billion. - APRIL 14th 2022: - Elon Musk - CEO of Tesla and SpaceX - offers $43 billion - $54.20 per share - to buy 100% of Twitter so it can be "transformed as a private company". - APRIL 11th 2022: Elon Musk - CEO of Tesla and SpaceX - announces he will NOT be joining the Twitter Board of Directors after all. - APRIL 5th 2022: Elon Musk - CEO of Tesla and SpaceX - takes a 9.2% stake in Twitter to become its largest shareholder and he will be appointed to its Board of Directors. - File Photo by: zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 10/14/20 A view of the Twitter logo outside their New York City headquarters in Downtown Manhattan on October 14, 2020 during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. (NYC)
April 21, 2023

Twitter thinks it has a simple solution for the dust-up over the "government-funded media" label: get rid of it entirely. The social media giant has pulled both that label and the "state-affiliated" description from media accounts, including NPR, PBS and other outlets that stopped using Twitter in objection to labelling they say inaccurately portrays them as government-controlled. However, the move also applies to media sources whose content really is heavily influenced by governments, including China's Xinhua as well as Russia's RT and Sputnik.

At the same time, Twitter is setting new requirements for advertisers. The Drum has learned that marketers now need to either pay $8 per month for Twitter Blue or be verified as a noteworthy organization. Any advertiser already running at least $1,000 in ads will automatically be considered verified. The requirements reflect broader verification system changes that will make for a "superior" experience, Twitter claims.

Both changes come a day after Twitter acted on its months-long plan to remove legacy verification checkmarks. Now, only Blue subscribers receive a blue checkmark. Businesses can receive gold verifications, while government and multilateral organization accounts can have gray checks. Numerous previously verified stars and organizations have resisted paying for the blue tick, and Elon Musk has even acknowledged paying for Blue subscriptions for celebrities like LeBron James, Stephen King and William Shatner.

Blue and the new advertiser rules are meant to reduce Twitter's dependence on conventional ad revenue and move toward subscriptions. However, memberships might be enough this year. Insider Intelligence estimates that Twitter's ad revenue will fall 27.9 percent in 2023 as advertisers leave the platform, but only a small fraction of users are subscribing to Blue.

The label changes may remove some objections, but it's not certain that media outfits will come back as a result. As with the initial Blue launch, there has also been a rash of impersonators abusing the lack of verifications. Twitter is still facing some chaos, in other words, and it won't necessarily resolve them quickly.

