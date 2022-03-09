Twitter tests in-app 'shops' for brands and businesses

Twitter is launching another experimental shopping feature, with in-app storefronts for brands and businesses.

The feature, called Twitter Shops, is an expansion of the “shop module” it launched last summer. But while the shop module only allowed companies to showcase a handful of products on their profile page, the latest update gives the stores a dedicated, full-screen space for up to 50 items. The shops will only be available to a handful of businesses for now, and the shops will be viewable for US Twitter users who use the app in English.

Twitter