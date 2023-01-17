Sponsored Links

Twitter admits it’s breaking third-party apps, cites ‘long-standing API rules’

It didn't explain which rules developers had violated.
Twitter logo displayed on a phone screen is seen through the broken glass in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on November 5, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Karissa Bell
Karissa Bell|@karissabe|January 17, 2023 2:30 PM

Several days after Twitter abruptly cut a number of third-party apps off from its API, the company has quietly acknowledged the move. “Twitter is enforcing its long-standing API rules,” the company said in a tweet from its developer account. “That may result in some apps not working.”

However, the company offered no explanation which “long-standing API rules” developers of apps like Twitterrific and Tweetbot were violating. It also doesn’t address why some smaller third-party Twitter apps are still up and running. Twitter no longer has a communications team.

The company’s two-sentence acknowledgement that it had cut off access to several longtime developers follows a report in The Information that the moves was an “intentional” one. Some have speculated that Twitter made the decision because third-party clients don’t show ads and may be perceived as siphoning off already declining ad revenue from the company. Twitter, under Elon Musk, likely has less enthusiasm for supporting its developers. As Twitterrific’s creator pointed out, many of the company’s employees overseeing the developer platform were cut in mass layoffs.

