Twitter test plays YouTube videos directly in its iOS app

Twitter is testing a much-needed feature in its iOS app starting today. You’ll be able to watch YouTube videos directly in your Home feed. We only had to wait until 2021 for Twitter to get fully on board with YouTube embeds, which also work on the web app.

Starting today on iOS, we’re testing a way to watch YouTube videos directly in your Home timeline, without leaving the conversation on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/V4qzMJMEBs — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 18, 2021

You won’t need to move to the built-in browser or change apps to watch a YouTube video that someone tweeted, which is a solid quality-of-life update. Facebook, meanwhile, doesn't allow users to watch YouTube embeds.