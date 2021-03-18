Twitter test plays YouTube videos directly in its iOS app

It's a welcome quality-of-life move.
Kris Holt
03.18.21
March 18th, 2021
Twitter is testing a much-needed feature in its iOS app starting today. You’ll be able to watch YouTube videos directly in your Home feed. We only had to wait until 2021 for Twitter to get fully on board with YouTube embeds, which also work on the web app.

You won’t need to move to the built-in browser or change apps to watch a YouTube video that someone tweeted, which is a solid quality-of-life update. Facebook, meanwhile, doesn't allow users to watch YouTube embeds.

