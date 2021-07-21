Uber can deliver your Costco groceries (if you live in Texas)

Uber's grocery deliveries will soon include Costco's bulk-sized foodstuffs, provided you live in the right state. The internet giant is launching a pilot that will deliver Costco groceries from 25 warehouses in Texas, with seven more locations available in the "coming weeks." Uber and Uber Eats app users will initially find the option available in Austin, Dallas and Houston.

You'll need to place at least a $35 order, and you'll have to pay for delivery unless you're an Uber Pass or Eats Pass member. A virtual storefront in the Uber and Uber Eats apps will focus on your "favorite" essential items.

This is Uber's first experiment with an American food wholesaler. It's not certain if the pilot will translate to a full-fledged expansion, but it would represent a major move if so. While Uber recently doubled the scale of its US grocery deliveries with over 400 new cities, a larger team-up with Costco would improve the depth of that service — you'd have more shopping choices, particularly if you need to make large orders.