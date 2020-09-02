Uber receipts are crashing Microsoft Outlook

You might not want to check your Uber trip emails at your work computer in the near future. BleepingComputer notes Microsoft has identified a formatting bug that freezes Outlook whenever you open some messages with complex tables, including Uber receipts. The glitch crashes Word, too. The problem began with a recent standard release (Current Channel Version 2206 Build 15330.20196 or newer), but existing beta and Current Channel Preview versions also suffer.

The company has already developed a fix that will reach beta users "shortly," and should reach everyone through a patch arriving August 9th. If you can't wait that long and would rather not check your mail on the web, you can revert to the earlier version in Windows by running Command Prompt instructions in Microsoft's support document (linked above).

This isn't the first significant Outlook bug of the year. Microsoft fixed search bugs in January and July. However, those didn't bring the email client to a screeching halt — this is a flaw you're more likely to notice, particularly if you rely on Uber for business travel.