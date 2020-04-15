Latest in Gear

Image credit: Justin Walker/Uber

Uber's 1-800 number now also takes Eats delivery orders

The company expanded its use with the elderly in mind.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
16m ago
Uber Eats
Justin Walker/Uber

Uber is giving people the ability to order Eats deliveries without having to use the app. Its experimental 1-833-USE-UBER number can now also take Eats orders in order to serve more people who have to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Uber expanded the number’s use with the elderly who don’t have smartphones in mind, especially since they’re some of the most vulnerable to the disease.

People who call in to order food will be paired with a live team member who’ll confirm their meal request and give them the total price upfront. The ride-hailing giant started piloting the 1-800 number in Arizona back in February, allowing users to call in to order a car. Now the service is also operational in all five boroughs of New York City and the greater Miami area. Uber says it’s planning to roll the service out to more cities nationwide in the coming weeks, as well.

In this article: Uber, Uber Eats, news, gear
