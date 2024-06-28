Ubisoft CEO says Assassin's Creed remakes are in the works

Older Assassin's Creed titles are about to get modern reimaginings, mostly likely with better graphics and other improvements for newer consoles and more powerful PCs. Yves Guillemot, the CEO of Ubisoft, has revealed in an interview on the company's website that Assassin's Creed remakes are in the works when he was asked what's next for the franchise. The remakes will allow the company to revisit and modernize older worlds it has created, he explained, telling the interviewer that "there are worlds in some of [its] older Assassin's Creed games that are still extremely rich."

Guillemot also said that Ubisoft's goal is to have Assassin's Creed games come out more regularly, "but not for it to be the same experience every year." The upcoming Assassin's Creed Hexe that's set during the witch trials in the Holy Roman Empire is "going to be a very different game from Assassin's Creed Shadows," he said. Shadows is set in Japan at the end of the Sengoku era and features real events and historical figures from that period, including feudal lord Oda Nobunaga. It will be available worldwide on November 15.

While Guillemot didn't say which titles Ubisoft is remaking, Kotaku previously reported that it's working on a new version of Black Flag. The action-adventure game, which focuses on 18th century pirates, was released back in 2013 and was one of the most beloved entries in the franchise. Ubisoft is also expected to launch a new platform called "Animus hub" that players can use to launch and play games from the franchise on the same day Shadows drops. Animus hub, formerly known as Infinity, could be potentially be a store, as well, and if that's true, then it makes sense for Ubisoft to work on more AC releases that it can sell through the hub.