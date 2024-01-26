Ultrawings 2 hits PS VR2 early and even the developer was surprised

To the surprise of just about everyone — seemingly including the studio behind it — virtual reality game Ultrawings 2 has hit PlayStation VR2 earlier than expected. Developer Bit Planet Games wrote on X that "shadow dropping Ultrawings 2 on PS VR2 today was not on our 2024 bingo card but, well, here we are." (A shadow drop refers to a surprise release of a product as soon as it's announced, like Hi-Fi Rush .)

It's unclear exactly how Ultrawings 2, which debuted on Steam and Meta Quest in 2022, arrived on PS VR2 ahead of schedule. Bit Planet had wanted to bring the aerial adventure title to that platform by the end of 2023 but was unable to . It instead promised to release Ultrawings 2 on PS VR2 early this year. On January 9, Bit Planet noted it had started the submission process .

Nevertheless, the studio says the PS VR2 debut was "unforeseen." While the developers say the current version of the game has some "relatively minor issues," those have been resolved and were planned to be fixed in a day-one patch. That's more likely to be a day-five update, but the studio said Ultrawings 2 is "solid" as is.