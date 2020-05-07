Latest in Gear

Image credit: Urbanears

Urbanears' sub-$100 true wireless earbuds go on sale this summer

The Luma and the Alby will be available for $99 and $69, respectively.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
57m ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Urbanears
Urbanears

Urbanears has launched a couple of true wireless earbud models — the company’s very first — that both cost under $100 and have pretty decent battery life. The Urbanears Luma, pictured above, can last up to five hours of listening per charge and comes with a charging case that can extend your playtime for up to 25 hours. It has wear detect sensors that can automatically play songs when you put a pair on or auto-pause them when you take it off. The model also has dual microphones on each earbud for clear and crisp calls even in noisy surroundings.

Meanwhile, the Urbanears Alby (pictured below) has an in—ear design for those who prefer a snug fit. It can last three hours of listening per charge, and its charging case can deliver up to 15 hours of playtime. Alby only has one microphone per earbud, but it comes with three sizes of silicone in-ear tips.

Urbanears
Urbanears

Despite their differences, both models are water resistant and, since Urbanears is a fashion-driven brand, will be available in four different colors: Charcoal Black, Teal Green, Dusty White and Ultra Violet. The Luma and the Alby wireless earbuds will be available worldwide this summer for $99 and $69, respectively.

In this article: news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Wink smart home users have one week to subscribe or be shut off

Wink smart home users have one week to subscribe or be shut off

View
Volvo will sell cars with built-in LiDAR beginning in 2022

Volvo will sell cars with built-in LiDAR beginning in 2022

View
The Switch has now sold more than the N64 and GameCube combined

The Switch has now sold more than the N64 and GameCube combined

View
The Sonos Arc is a smart soundbar with Dolby Atmos support

The Sonos Arc is a smart soundbar with Dolby Atmos support

View
Microsoft's Surface Book 3 has 10th-gen Intel CPUs and new NVIDIA GPUs

Microsoft's Surface Book 3 has 10th-gen Intel CPUs and new NVIDIA GPUs

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr