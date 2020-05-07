Urbanears' sub-$100 true wireless earbuds go on sale this summer

Urbanears has launched a couple of true wireless earbud models — the company’s very first — that both cost under $100 and have pretty decent battery life. The Urbanears Luma, pictured above, can last up to five hours of listening per charge and comes with a charging case that can extend your playtime for up to 25 hours. It has wear detect sensors that can automatically play songs when you put a pair on or auto-pause them when you take it off. The model also has dual microphones on each earbud for clear and crisp calls even in noisy surroundings.

Meanwhile, the Urbanears Alby (pictured below) has an in—ear design for those who prefer a snug fit. It can last three hours of listening per charge, and its charging case can deliver up to 15 hours of playtime. Alby only has one microphone per earbud, but it comes with three sizes of silicone in-ear tips.