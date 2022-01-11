‘Vampire Survivors’ is coming to Xbox consoles on November 10th

There’s a reason that, month after month , Vampire Survivors has been the most-played game on Steam Deck : it’s a blast. Your character auto-fires weapons as thousands of enemies invade the screen. All you have control over in the heat of the moment are the character’s movement and their weapon and item loadout (there are persistent powerups you can unlock as well). It’s one of those games that you have to play to really get the appeal, and it’ll soon be far easier for many people to check it out.

Vampire Survivors will make its console debut on November 10th, when it will hit Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass . While it only costs $5, this will lower the barrier to entry even further.

The fact that Microsoft is bringing one of this year's biggest breakout hits to Xbox Game Pass isn’t a big surprise. Vampire Survivors was already available to PC Game Pass members.

Also coming to Xbox consoles and Game Pass this month is Return to Monkey Island . The revival of the adventure series landed on PC and Switch in September. It’ll be available on Xbox, PC Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming on November 8th.

The console edition of Football Manager 2023 will hit cloud, console and PC on the same date. The full-blown PC version of the game will land on Game Pass then as well. On the flip side, Football Manager 2022 and Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition will leave Game Pass on November 8th.

There's a lot of other stuff for Game Pass members to look forward to this month. A 2D metroidvania game called Ghost Song , which sees you exploring a distant moon, will arrive on cloud, console and PC on November 3rd. Obsidian's Pentiment , one of the few remaining first-party Xbox exclusives for this year, will land on all three platforms on November 15th. Somerville , from a studio cofounded by Inside and Limbo executive producer Dino Patti, will debut on the same day.

Meanwhile, you can play the full seasons of The Walking Dead: A New Frontier and The Walking Dead: Michonne on PC Game Pass as of today. Sidescrolling beat-'em-up The Legend of Tianding just landed on console, cloud and PC as well.