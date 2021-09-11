Virgin Galactic has sold 100 tickets to space since increasing flight prices to $450,000

The old price of $250,000 almost seems like a bargain now.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|11.09.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
November 9th, 2021
In this article: news, spaceflight, virgin galactic, space, tomorrow
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo space plane Unity returns to earth after the mothership separated, at Spaceport America, near Truth and Consequences, New Mexico on July 11, 2021. - Billionaire Richard Branson took off July 11, 2021 from a base in New Mexico aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel bound for the edge of space, a voyage he hopes will lift the nascent space tourism industry off the ground.A massive carrier plane made a horizontal take-off from Spaceport, New Mexico at around 8:40 am Mountain Time (1440 GMT) and will ascend for around an hour to an altitude of 50,000 feet (15 kilometers).The mothership will then drop a rocket-powered spaceplane called VSS Unity, which will ignite its engine and ascend at Mach 3 beyond 50 miles (80 kilometers) of altitude, which marks the boundary of space according to the United States. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

Virgin Galactic reopened ticket sales for its trips to the edge of space at a higher price back in August, and the company says it has sold 100 of the $450,000 tickets so far. They used to cost $250,000 each.

Overall, around 700 people, including Elon Musk, have reserved a spot on a Virgin Galactic flight. The company hopes to sell 1,000 tickets before starting commercial trips, which it recently delayed (again) to the fourth quarter of 2022. As The Verge notes, Virgin Galactic has so far only let people who made a refundable $1,000 deposit buy tickets. The company plans to let more people reserve a spot starting in early 2022.

Virgin Galactic's first crewed flight took place in July with founder Richard Branson on board, nine days before Jeff Bezos ventured to the edge of space on Blue Origin's maiden crewed flight. Unity 23, Virgin Galactic's next flight, won't take off until at least mid-2022. That flight will carry three paying Italian Air Force passengers who will study the effects of microgravity.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget