Volvo says Qualcomm's car chipsets will make its infotainment system twice as fast

Volvo will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms to beef up the infotainment systems in some of its upcoming models. Both the Polestar 3 and an electric SUV will harness the chipsets.

According to the automaker, Qualcomm partnership will bolster its Android Automotive-based infotainment system by making it more responsive and more than twice as fast. The chipset is said to be able to handle the graphics, audio and AI needs of an infotainment system with very low power consumption. Volvo notes that it'll be able to roll out over-the-air updates that should bring more improvements to the system in the future.