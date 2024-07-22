Warner Bros. has bought the developer behind its MultiVersus brawler
This makes sense, as the game pulls squarely from WB properties.
Warner Bros. of Player First Games, the developer behind the popular . This makes a whole lot of sense as the hit Smash Bros-esque brawler from WB properties. The game includes characters like Batman, Bugs Bunny, Agent Smith from The Matrix and, of course, both Rick and Morty.
It doesn’t look like much will change with regard to the day-to-day workings of Player First Games. Co-founders Tony Huynh and Chris White will still lead the company, though the pair will report to Carlos Barbosa, Vice President and Studio Head of Warner Bros. Games.
Huynh says the team is excited about the acquisition and that it should “be great for MultiVersus overall.” There has been no announcement as to what comes next for the fighting game. However, Player First into the roster, so this will likely continue. I for one would like to beat up Tom and Jerry as Tony Soprano. Make it happen WB.
MultiVersus is available now on just about every platform out there, including PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Even better? There’s crossplay between platforms. The game isn’t available for the Nintendo Switch just yet, but maybe that’ll change whenever the .