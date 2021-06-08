Watch the Battlefield reveal here at 11AM ET

The game franchise might return to the modern era.
J. Fingas|06.09.21
Sponsored Links

June 9th, 2021
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 27: Visitors queue to play the video game "Battlefield V" developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts (EA) during the 'Paris Games Week' on October 27, 2018 in Paris, France. 'Paris Games Week' is an international trade fair for video games and runs from October 26 to 31, 2018. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
EA and DICE are ready to introduce the next Battlefield game after a three-year wait. The two are livestreaming the reveal for their next large-scale shooter, and you can watch here and on their YouTube channel starting at 11AM Eastern. There are promises of a trailer premiere immediately after the live event, so you'll want to stick around if you're determined to soak everything in.

There have been a few clues as to what to expect. Teasers so far have suggested the new Battlefield will return to a present-day or near-future setting after back-to-back historical titles. EA also told investors that the next Battlefield will run on last-gen consoles, even though development work has focused on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. This game should be a technical showcase, then, even if it might not take full advantage of newer hardware.

Update: EA's countdown led to another countdown which is now pointing towards 11AM. We've updated this post to reflect the change.

