General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra with the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV on the CES 2022 stage.
Steve Fecht/Chevrolet

Watch GM's Silverado EV reveal in 10 minutes

Take a peek at a pair of electric Chevrolet SUVs and a luxury self-driving concept from Cadillac.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|01.05.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
January 5th, 2022
In this article: chevrolet silverado, news, gear, general motors, chevrolet, transportation, ev, chevrolet blazer, chevrolet equinox, gm, tomorrow, supercut, ces 2022

GM had a lot to show off during its virtual CES 2022 keynote, including the Chevrolet Silverado, which is built on the company's Ultium battery platform. The automaker offered an early look at two other Chevy EVs, which are electric versions of the Blazer and Equinox SUVs. 

On top of that, GM discussed BrightDrop's Ultium-based electric vans, the Cruise Origin vehicle and autonomous Cadillac concepts called InnerSpace and OpenSpace. Catch up on all of the key news from the event with our 10-minute supercut.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget