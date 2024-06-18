Watch the next Nintendo Direct here at 10AM ET

It’s time for another Nintendo Direct, where the company teases, hypes and previews its upcoming slate of games. You can watch the June Nintendo Direct right here today at 10AM ET.

Nintendo says today’s stream will focus on games coming in the second half of 2024. We’ll likely hear about the remastered Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, which arrives on June 27, and Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, set for July 18. Of course, we’ll likely see some surprises as well.

One thing we can rule out in advance is news about the Nintendo Switch successor. Last month, the company finally confirmed that it will unveil its next console by March 2025. However, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa quickly dashed any hopes that we’ll hear about it in today’s Direct. And the stream’s YouTube description box reiterates that as plainly as possible: “There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation.”

So, Nintendo clearly wants us to think about one of the last waves of games for the Switch before we start drooling over new hardware. Let’s see what it has in store.