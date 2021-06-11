Watch the opening minutes of Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’

Netflix isn't done teasing Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. Less than a month before the CG anime hits the service, the streaming giant has released its opening scene, which focuses on Jason and the US Army Mad Dogs. The three-minute video clip wouldn't be quite enough to give you a solid idea of what the series is about, but it shows the Mad Dogs on a helicopter and another chopper crashing in the distance. Jason and his team then decided to defy orders and engage local Penamstan soldiers in battle to rescue the survivors of the crash.

While the opening preview stopped early into the story, Netflix already revealed what the series is about in a previous release. The special forces the Mad Dogs wanted to rescue were already dead, but the team saw them moving in strange ways. They were able to escape, however, and Jason went on to become a US federal agent with Leon S. Kennedy.

Six years after the event, Jason and Leon were in the middle of investigating a hacking incident on a top secret White House file — later found to be related to a biology laboratory in Shanghai — when the lights suddenly went out, and a horde of zombies emerge. Meanwhile, in Penamstan, Claire Redfield discovers evidence of a terrifying experiment conducted during the Penamstan civil war.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will premiere on Netflix on July 8th. The series will feature the voices of Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello, who'll reprise their roles as Leon and Claire from the Resident Evil 2 remake that came out in 2019.