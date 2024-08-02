Watch THQ Nordic's digital showcase at 3PM ET

There will be information on Titan Quest II, Way of the Hunter and Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, along with some (probable) news about Wreckfest.

THQ Nordic is holding a livestream showcase event at 3PM ET and you can watch it live via the YouTube embed placed below. If YouTube isn’t your bag, the event will also stream on the company’s Twitch channel and its Steam page .

The company says the digital showcase will offer updates on a bunch of games, like Titan Quest II, Way of the Hunter, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and the upcoming remake of Gothic 1. The press release does suggest that there will be more games spotlighted during the event, but didn’t name names. It also says there will be “new announcements.”

There’s a car-shaped elephant in the room here. The press release advertising the event is titled “The day of (W)reckoning is at hand.” This is almost certainly a reference to the company’s long-gestating racing franchise Wreckfest. Are we getting a sequel or maybe a remake? Time will tell.

Not that much time though. The stream officially starts at 3PM ET, but there’s a pre-show at 2:45 ET hosted by HandyGames. This subsidiary of THQ Nordic is responsible for titles like Lock’s Quest and Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt, among others.

One final thing. If you’re into puzzles or internet-based mysteries, THQ Nordic did drop a hint about something else that would be covered during the event. The Wheel of Fortune-esque teaser simply says “_ _ e E _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ e _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _.” Make of that what you will.