Watch Xbox and Bethesda's Developer Direct showcase here at 3PM ET Expect 43 minutes of details on 'Redfall,' 'Minecraft Dungeons' and more.

The first major gaming showcase of the year is about to take place as Xbox and Bethesda are set to host the premiere edition of their Developer Direct. The stream starts at 3PM ET on January 25th. It will be available on Xbox and Bethesda's YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also watch it via the embedded video below.

Subtitles and/or dubbed audio will be available for more than 30 languages. Versions of the stream with English audio descriptions and American Sign Language are on the Xbox YouTube channel too.

The showcase will run for 43 minutes, according to Aaron Greenberg, vice-president of Xbox games marketing. It will focus on four games: The Elder Scrolls Online, Redfall, Forza Motorsport and Minecraft Dungeons. Right after the event ends, there'll be a deeper dive into the next Elder Scrolls Online chapter update. The other three games are all slated to arrive sometime in the first half of 2023.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on

While it may be mentioned briefly, don't pin your hopes on getting more info about Starfield. Xbox and Bethesda are saving that for a standalone show at a later date. However, perhaps there'll be a surprise announcement or two during today's stream.

The Developer Direct is debuting just at the right time for Microsoft. The company needs to give people more reasons to get excited about the Xbox ecosystem. It just announced that revenue from Xbox content and services fell by 12 percent last quarter, while Xbox hardware revenue fell by 13 percent — all during a holiday quarter. Redfall is one of the games I'm most looking forward to this year and there are a ton of Forza and Minecraft fans out there, so it'll be worth paying attention to this stream.