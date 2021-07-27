Waze will warn you about traffic jams and detours before you drive

Waze can be helpful for dodging gridlock and other headaches while you drive, but now it's helping you make a more informed choice before you start moving. The Google-owned company has revamped the pre-drive screen on Android and iOS to deliver considerably more info on the pre-drive screen.

You'll now see alternate routes, traffic levels, real-time reports and toll info, not to mention an explanation of just why Waze chose a given route. If the app recommends that you skip your typical route to work, you'll know what's to blame. You can still choose that usual route if you'd like.

The updated screen is already rolling out to users worldwide. In some ways, this is one of the more important Waze upgrades in recent memory. While Waze still thrives on its automatic route planning, this puts more control in your hands and might help more people understand how the app makes its decisions.