WD_Black SSDs and SanDisk cards are up to 50 percent off at Amazon You can get storage products with capacities as big as 2TB.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you need extra storage for your gaming computers or your gadgets, you may want to check out Amazon's latest sale. It features several Western Digital Black gaming SSDs in different capacities, as well as SanDisk microSDs for up to half off their original price. The smallest capacity SSD in the list is WD_Black's 250GB Internal Gaming SSD, which you can get for $35. That's 42 percent off its original price of $60 and is an all-time low for the product. For just a few bucks more at $40, though, you can get the 500GB version of the solid state drive. That's only 10 cents more than the lowest price we've seen it go for on the website and is half the product's original price of $80.

You can also buy a 1TB WD_Black Internal Gaming SSD for $70, or 46 percent less than its retail price of $130 and an all-time low for the component. Need an even bigger storage space? The 2TB version of the model (SN770) is currently on sale for $135, which is 10 percent off its original price of $150. Both 1TB and 2TB SN770 SSDs can reach speeds of up to 5,150MB/s and come in an M.2 form factor.

But if you want faster SSDs and don't mind paying more, you can get the SN850X model in 1TB or 2TB capacities instead. The 1TB SN850X Internal Gaming SSD is currently selling for $110, and while it sold for less in the past, that's still 31 percent off retail. For $70 more, you can double that capacity and get the 2TB SN850X at 38 percent less than usual. Both components have speeds that can go up to 7,300 MB/s. Also, you'll be able to monitor all these SSDs' health and switch RGB styles through WD_Black's dashboard.

In case you're on the lookout for a microSD instead, SanDisk's 256GB Ultra microSDXC memory card is back to its lowest Black Friday price of $20 or 39 percent off retail. SanDisk's 1TB Ultra microSDXC is also available for purchase at a discount right now: You can get the $137 card for its all-time low price of $100. Both are available at these prices as Lightning Deals, which means you can only get them at a discount for a limited time.

