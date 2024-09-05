Abbott’s OTC glucose monitor is now available in the US

Health tech company Abbott has been working on a number of biometric wearables for regular consumers. Now, we can get our hands on one. The company just released the Lingo continuous glucose monitor.

This is an over-the-counter device, so you can just order it without prior approval. However, it’s not intended for diabetics, as it isn't designed for insulin pumps or serious medical alerts. Rather, it’s for curious people who want to keep an eye on their glucose levels.

Here’s how it works. The biosensor gets stuck to the back of the arm and can stay there for up to 14 days straight. During that time, the device continuously streams glucose data to the affiliated smartphone app. This should, in theory, translate the “body’s reaction to food, exercise and life’s daily stressors.”

Abbott

The app looks particularly robust, providing access to all kinds of related health metrics. There are glucose graphs that update in real time and something called Lingo Count, which displays data related to glucose spikes.

There’s even a place for food and activity logging and the app syncs with Apple Health to automatically track workouts. Once there’s enough information in the system, it’ll provide tailored recommendations and create challenges to encourage healthy habits.

Each Lingo biosensor costs $49, but they only work for two weeks and aren’t reusable. The company is offering combo packs, with two sensors available for $89 and six for $249.

Abbott’s Lingo device isn’t the first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor on the market. A company called Dexcom received FDA approval for a similar sensor earlier this year. The company’s Stelo Glucose Biosensor is also $89 for two units , each working for two weeks.

It's worth noting that there's little evidence to suggest that this type of glucose monitor is actually useful. Additionally, there isn't much to suggest that there's even a meaningful way to "optimize" blood sugar.