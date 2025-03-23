Apple Watches with built-in cameras to support AI features are reportedly in the works

Apple is working on adding cameras to future Apple Watch models in order to make them function more like AI wearables, according to Bloomberg 's Mark Gurman in the Power On newsletter. Gurman reports that the company "is considering adding cameras to both its standard Series watches and Ultra models," with plans for a 2027 launch. The move would allow the Apple Watch to support AI features like Visual Intelligence , which can provide on-the-spot information about whatever the user points the camera at.

Gurman previously reported that Apple is developing AirPods with a built-in camera for the same purpose, and he notes this week that these are expected to launch around the same time as the camera-equipped Apple Watches. Camera placement would likely vary among the different watch models. According to Gurman, the Series watches could get a camera in the display, while the camera in the Ultra would be on the side of the device.