Apple’s next AirTag is coming in 2025 with privacy improvements

It’s been a few years since Apple first introduced the AirTag, and while the tracker has undoubtedly become a useful everyday tool for a lot of buyers, there have also been concerns — and a class-action lawsuit — over misuses of the device as reports of AirTag stalking have come to light. With all of this in mind, Apple is reportedly building some privacy improvements into its next AirTag. Namely, it’ll be more tamper-proof, Mark Gurman reports in this week’s Power On newsletter.

The second-generation AirTag, which Gurman reports is expected to be released mid-next year, will be made so it’s more difficult to remove the speaker, he writes. Apple has implemented features to curb unwanted tracking, including sound alerts that will let a person know there’s an unknown AirTag in their vicinity, but it’s still relatively easy to remove the speaker, which would make it less noticeable. On top of the privacy tweaks, the new AirTag will also bring upgrades to range and the onboard wireless chip, according to Gurman. But looks-wise, it shouldn’t be much different from the AirTag we’re used to.