Apple’s rumored plastic Apple Watch SE has reportedly hit a serious snag

We've been hearing for some time that Apple is working on a version of the Apple Watch SE with a plastic shell to offer a cheaper and more kid-friendly option, but it seems bringing that vision to life is a bit more complicated than expected. After Apple's September event last year came and went with no new Apple Watch SE announced, Mark Gurman reported that the team had run into some "cost and quality" challenges with the plastic design, but that it was still happening. Now, in this week's Power On newsletter, Gurman says the plastic Apple Watch SE is "in serious jeopardy."

According to Gurman, "The design team doesn't like the look, and the operations team is finding it difficult to make the casing materially cheaper than the current aluminum chassis." It's been over two years since Apple released the second generation Apple Watch SE, and that model now feels "bland," as Engadget's Amy Skorheim wrote after revisiting the device recently. A refresh is due, but it's now looking like the plastic design may not be in the cards just yet.