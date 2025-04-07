Even Realities G1 review: Limited but effective smart glasses

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I appreciate devices that don't try to do too much. There are too many products throwing too many features at the consumer in the hope one or two sticks. I'm reminded of the recently revived Pebble, which offers a pared down way to check your phone's notifications from your wrist, and little else. That's the best way to describe Even Realities' G1 smart glasses, which puts a second screen for your smartphone on your face.

G1 is almost aggressively low-tech, putting in your line of sight a dot matrix display that'll leap into life when required. You'll be able to see the time, phone notifications, calendar, stock and news updates from a handful of chosen publishers. Tap the temple tips (also known as earpieces) and you'll be able to speak to an AI to answer questions or dictate a note without touching your phone at all. Open the app to activate heads-up turn-by-turn directions, access real-time translation and use the glasses as a portable teleprompter.

On devices like this, the limited feature set goes hand-in-hand with lowered expectations: If it promises the basics and delivers them, all good, right? Problems arise when it fails to do them well, or if it's obvious to anyone there are features that would work here but have been omitted. The G1 doesn't stumble on the essentials, but I do find myself flip-flopping about how much praise they should get. They're useful right now, but I'd love to see how much better they'll get in a year or two.

Daniel Cooper for Engadget 78 100 Expert Score Even Realities G1 599 Even Realities' G1 are smart glasses with a heads-up display for everday use. Notifications, Navigation, Translation and AI from the comfort of your head. Pros Lightweight and seamless

Lightweight and seamless Beautifully elegant

Beautifully elegant Navigation is useful

Navigation is useful Translation has so much potential

Translation has so much potential Teleprompter perfect for presentations

Teleprompter perfect for presentations Useful second screen for your phone Cons Fussy controls

Fussy controls Far more reliant on your phone than it should be See at Even Realities

Hardware

Daniel Cooper for Engadget

Until the laws of physics change quite dramatically, smart glasses will always be noticeably bigger and heavier than their siblings. But the G1 is hardly an embarrassment in those stakes, and while chunky, they're not comically oversized. The frame is built from magnesium and titanium alloy and weighs in at 44 grams. That's more than the 26 grams my regular glasses weigh, but not to such an extent that it's burdensome. It's no surprise to learn some of the company's leadership team came from the glasses industry, including stints at high-end eyewear brand Lindberg and Mykita.

Each lens houses a rectangular waveguide with a 25-degree field of view displaying a 640 x 200 20Hz dot matrix green monochrome screen. It brings to mind the old workstation terminals from the early 1990s. This isn't shameless hipsterism, since green is more easily seen by the eye, and it also reduces the display's power consumption, which is useful since the maximum brightness is 1,000 nits, and you'll need all of it to see your screen on a bright day.

Much of the hardware is housed in the temple tips — the bits sitting behind your ears, if you're not au fait with glasses terminology. These chunky boxes include the wireless charging gear, 160mAh battery, Bluetooth LE 5.2 radio and the touch control sensors. As for the rest, the projector and microphones are housed in the end pieces (the hinges on the frame), and that's it. There's no camera, speakers, headphones, bone conduction audio or any touch surface along the arms themselves, because the makers expect you to have your own camera and audio gear.

In the box, you'll get the glasses and USB-C charging case, the latter of which has its own 2,000mAh battery which the company says will charge your glasses two and a half times before you need to head back to a socket. You can also get a pair of clip-on sunglass lenses for your specs to ensure you can wear them outdoors. I had initially presumed, given the heft of the original investment, that the clip-on glasses were thrown in but no, they'll set you back an additional $100 in the US, €100 in Europe or £85 in the UK.

Glasses need to be up to the challenge of withstanding the same conditions the rest of your head is exposed to. Even Realities says the G1 can resist a "splash" or "light rain," but doesn't include a specific IP rating, so you may need to baby them a little.

There is only one size of the G1 available, and the company says it'll suit anyone with a pupillary distance between 54 and 80. The temples can be adjusted to go looser or tighter, depending on the unique topography of your skull. But the frames are fairly stylish, and if you prefer the rounded "Panto" style of glasses, or a squarer one, you can opt for the B1 model instead.

Naturally, glasses aren't a one-and-done deal, with most folks changing their prescriptions on a bi-annual basis. Even Realities says that you should be able to send your glasses back to HQ when your eyesight changes, along with your updated prescription, for up-to-date lenses. In the EU that'll cost €230, or if you're further abroad, €240 ($260).

Random musing about Smart Glasses vs AR

I've deliberately not referred to the G1 as a pair of augmented reality glasses because I don't think they fit the description. The dictionary says AR is anything that puts a digital view in front of the real world, but that's too broad a definition. After all, if I held a paper map in my line of sight I wouldn't be augmenting my reality as the map doesn't engage with its environment. And it's the same thing here — just because the display in question is transparent doesn't, for me, move the needle enough for it to be classified as AR.

In-use

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Charge the glasses, download the app and you'll walk through the brief setup and tutorial process. Software updates take around five minutes each time, surprisingly long given the low-tech nature of the system. Put the glasses on and you'll notice the waveguide prisms add a slight tint to whatever you're looking at. For instance, when staring at a white page on my computer, the prism adds a hint of gold that's noticeable compared to the white around it.

The glasses are deactivated by default, behaving like any regular pair of specs as you go about your day. If you want to look up at the dashboard, which is your home screen, you'll need to tilt your head up. This is the first thing you'll define in the settings: How far you need to move your head up to trigger the dashboard. I found I had to tweak it regularly, given my head naturally drift upwards more often when I'm, say, relaxing against the sofa versus standing at my desk.

Daniel Cooper for Engadget

The dashboard is the first sign the G1 has some limitations. You only have three layout options for what you can see, one of which is the Status Pane, which is always on. Status shows you the time, date, temperature, a notification indicator and (when required) low battery warnings. You can add one widget or two, but if you pick two, one of those widgets will default to your calendar. The other widgets include News, Stocks, QuickNotes or a Map.

News, Stocks and Maps feel like the default options you get with every gadget while its makers work out what its users really want and need. The news feed pulls from a handful of outlets and you can select from which categories (Politics, Science, Sports and the like) you want to see. The map view gives you a little peek at your location to the nearest 25, 50 or 100 meters, which I'm sure is helpful for some folks, like delivery drivers. But I'm not sure there are many folks who want or need to have this information so immediately at hand.

Notifications

You'll be able to gatekeep which apps you can permit to be put through to your glasses, and when you get a message, a speech bubble will pop up on your blank display. When it appears, you can just flick your head up to see the message, or tap the temple tip while in Dashboard.

It's the same limited message you would get with any basic wearable connected to your iPhone. The obvious benefit is removing the need for you to get your phone out of your pocket or look at your wrist.

On a Saturday jaunt into the city, several of my group chats sprung into life and I was able to keep abreast of the conversation without having to look at my phone. That was a real benefit, as I'd have been frustrated if I'd have had to check my pocket on the regular for messages that didn't entirely concern me. The only downside is that you can't do anything with the messages, like respond to them, unless you do finally succumb to your phone.

Teleprompt, Transcribe and QuickNote

Even Realities

Even if you're comfortable speaking off the cuff, using the G1 as a teleprompter is a staggeringly good idea. As soon as I started using it, I was thinking they would be great for shooting review videos, as well as giving presentations and acting. Hell, I've recited the Gettysburg Address a few too many times in the last week.

The glasses will also offer a way to turn what it's hearing into text, either with the dedicated Transcription setup, or the QuickNote action. For the latter, all you need to do is touch a temple tip and you can then speak, with the system picking up your words and turning them into text. You'll then be able to read the note, and play back the audio recording in the app, although you can only share the text of what you've said. It's perhaps a lot more pertinent to journalists than other folks but the ability to have such easy access to a tool like this is exciting.

Translation

The G1s presently support real-time translation of 24 languages, including the major European languages, Arabic, Cantonese, Hindi, Japanese, Korean and Turkish. After you open the app, select the language in question and activate the feature, you'll get a translation two or three seconds later when someone talks to you. I've tested the feature with native French and Turkish speakers and while the translations did at times miss a word, the overall sentiment was well conveyed.

Without a doubt, this is one of the glasses' most eye-catching and useful features, since it subtitles the real world. But while the idea and implementation is all there, it's not as sci-fi perfect as it could or should be, and that's a problem. For a start, there's the obvious moment you have to wait for while the system translates what your counterpart has said. Then there's the fact it'll translate anything it can hear, so when I asked my Turkish friend to speak to me, and then I read out the translation in English, the glasses tried to translate my response back into English.

Everything's far more reliant on the app than it could be — you can't activate the feature or swap languages without having the phone in your hand. If you were able to switch the options around with a tap on the touch sensor, you could theoretically have a conversation just with the glasses. But as soon as you need the phone in your hand, it's easier to just open up Google Translate and harness the power of conversation mode.

Navigation

The ability to project basic information in your line of sight is enormously helpful when it comes to navigation. After all, if you're wandering around unfamiliar streets, then you probably don't want to appear to look like you're lost. Certainly, the spate of phone thefts where well-prepared poachers snatch devices from people's hands is a sign of that. Much like every other feature, you'll start by... opening the app, activating the navigation pane and setting your destination.

You can pick walking or cycling directions, and you'll get a turn-by-turn layout on the phone as well as in the glasses. Once the route has been calculated, which will take a second, you can put the phone in your pocket and start moving around. On the left, you'll get the road name, an arrow for your direction and the distance in meters before the next move. In the middle, you'll get the projected journey time and distance, and on the right a mini-map showing you the route. Look up (triggering the Dashboard) and you'll get a full sized route map showing your progress as well as an indication of your speed. I'd be lying if I said I didn't adore this feature and would love to test it out while roaming an unfamiliar city, because it's supremely effortless.

Even AI

Rounding out the spec list is Even AI which, at the tap of the left temple tip, will be available for you to ask questions. Even AI is essentially just an interaction layer for either Perplexity, which is the default AI client, or ChatGPT. Press the button and you'll be able to ask it questions, the answers of which will then be displayed in your field of view.

If you have a beginner's knowledge of AI, by which I mean a fundamental distrust of anything it says, then this might be useful. Defining words, answering basic questions like "Who is Florence Nightingale" and looking up facts like the price of Bitcoin are all easily done. But that's all, I think, I'd trust any AI to do, given how generally incapable of providing useful information it is.

Controls

There are two buttons, one on each temple tip, which will let you engage EvenAI or QuickNotes and scroll through notifications. Two buttons, however, even with the ability to accept multiple taps, is a little too few input mechanisms for a device this sophisticated. I keep thinking about the ways you can control true wireless headphones with all of that rhythmic tapping and that's just for audio playback.

It means you'll be relying on your phone a lot more than you may like, and while it's not a deal breaker, it is an issue. After all, if these glasses offer a way of spending more time engaging with the world around me, then I don't want to be constantly snatching up my phone. I imagine this is another area that, as the software develops and more commands can be incorporated into the buttons, things will get easier. But it is, for now, a fairly significant frustration.

Battery Life

I'd consider myself a fairly heavy user, and I would regularly get a day and a half's worth of life from the G1 glasses before needing a recharge. It's vexing in the extreme that the glasses don't have an off switch, so they'll be draining an admittedly small amount of power when not in use. I suspect, if I was living with these full time, I'd get into the habit of keeping them in their charging cradle on the nightstand while in bed to avoid any inadvertent losses of power while out and about.

Price

Even Realities' G1 is available in two different frame styles: The G1A with the "panto" round-rim style and the G1B, with a rectangular frame. If I'm honest, I'd have preferred to test the G1B, which is more in keeping with my regular glasses preference, but c'est la vie. The glasses on their own cost $599, with corrective lenses costing you an extra $150 and the sunglass clip an additional $100. It puts these glasses in the same sort of territory as the highest-end designer frames you can get at LensCrafters.

I'm not sure there's a mainstream competitor sitting in exactly the same category as the G1. There are similar headsets, like TCL's RayNeo, but that has a far higher resolution display since it promises real AR. The Frame by Brilliant Labs, perhaps, but that only has a display in one lens and relies far more upon AI to operate. Captify's glasses use binocular vision but are only designed to offer real-time captioning for users with hearing loss. Vuzix's Z100 only has the display in one lens and, as far as I understand it, Meizu's Myvu glasses are only available in eastern countries. Which means, for now, Even Realities is your one stop for a product like this.

And while they're not in the same category at all, it feels negligent to not even mention Meta and Ray-Ban's Wayfarers. The retail price may be cheaper but, once you've added prescription lenses they'll set you back around $600, putting them close to the G1. But they're obviously a very different product, with no heads-up display and a greater emphasis on AI and photography.

Wrap-Up

Daniel Cooper for Engadget

I really like Even Realities' G1 for what they can do right now, but I'm also hopeful that it'll get far more useful in the future. It seems to me there are so many things that could be tweaked, primped and plumped to make these far more appealing.

I'd love to be able to switch the translation mode with a press of the temple tip, so I could get a translation of what's said, flip it to translate my English to the other language and then say it back to them so we could actually have a(n admittedly stilted) conversation. Adding reminders and other options to the dashboard would make it a lot more desirable to use. Hell, imagine a future dashboard update that pulls your step count from your phone so you can see how well you're moving. Not to mention the ability to offer some form of real-time captioning for users who may have hearing issues.

I'm not going to judge the G1 on its potential but for what it offers now, and what it offers now is plenty good enough. The biggest obstacle is the price, but what can you expect for a first generation product in a niche category? When speaking to friends about them, many said if the price wasn't that much more than a regular pair of glasses, they'd struggle to say no to what's on offer here. And I agree, once you've had a taste of the functionality that's on show here, it's hard to go back to normal.