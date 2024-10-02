Garmin's new Lily 2 Active smartwatch is pretty cute, for a GPS watch

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Garmin has just announced its Lily 2 Active smartwatch, which is currently the company’s smallest model with built-in GPS functionality. It boasts nine days of battery life when used without GPS and nine hours with GPS mode on.

This sleek metal watch has two buttons and a display that activates with a tap or wrist turn. The buttons are used to select activities or switch screens. As with many smartwatches out right now, the Lily 2 Active can also gather information on your last night’s sleep and grant insights on improving sleep quality. The sleep function also records heart rate, sleep stages, stress and respiration, among other factors useful for calculating your sleep score. You can also use Body Battery monitoring to check your energy levels.

For those who like to follow workout videos or routines, you can download workouts for strength, yoga sessions and high intensity interval training (HIIT). You can view these workouts on the watch screen to ensure you follow the planned workout correctly.

One final feature that impressed us was the morning report. The Lily 2 Active can provide all of the information above in the morning, as well as “women’s health tracking” information. For example, users can use the smartwatch to track their menstrual cycles and pregnancies.

The Lily 2 Active is compatible with the Garmin Connect smartphone app on iOS and Android. The app lets you check data collected by the watch, and you can even challenge friends who have Garmin products.

We didn’t forget to mention the colors. The Lily 2 Active smartwatch is available in two color schemes: Lunar Gold and Bone or Silver and Purple Jasmine. Those interested can purchase it now for $300.