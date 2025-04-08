Google brings in-call scam notifications to Pixel watches

Anyone else feel like half the time their phone rings these days it's spam? Sometimes there's an alert before you even pick up, but other times it takes being in the call to know. Well, Google is now making it easier to do the latter, adding in-call scam detection to the Pixel Watch.

The new AI-powered feature gives a loud beep at the start of the call and every couple minutes afterward. It will give a notification, beep and vibration in cases where a scam is very likely. You can dismiss the notification from the watch if you know it's not a scam. Try it out by turning on scam detection in settings.

There's a few caveats, as the in-call scam detection works only on the Pixel watch 2 or 3. They also need to be connected by Bluetooth to a Pixel 9 or newer phone. It's also only available right now in the US and for English-language calls.

Google first introduced the feature to select phones in beta last November. It's now available on the Pixel 9 and newer devices, but this addition lets you see the notification without ever taking out your phone.