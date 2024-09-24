Google is bringing Watch OS 5 to the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2

Google announced today that the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 will be getting the new Watch OS 5. The latest operating system will roll out to Pixel Watches currently running Watch OS 3.5 and Watch OS 4 beginning today. Users will see a notification on their device as the update becomes available to them over the next week.

The Watch OS 5 update will bring improved camera controls to the older versions of the smartwatch hardware, in addition to adding support for Pixel Recorder and the grid-view app launcher. While early reports said that Watch OS 5 would also be improving battery life , Google didn't specify whether the new operating system will provide a boost to how long these older devices can go before they need a recharge.