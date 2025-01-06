HMD's OffGrid is a satellite-based rescue device that fits on a keychain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

HMD took to CES this year to reveal a satellite-based rescue device called the OffGrid. This is a small emergency gadget to keep outdoor enthusiasts safe while exploring remote parts of the world.

The OffGrid uses the L Band satellite radio spectrum to allow users "to connect directly to satellites, even in the world's most challenging environments." The device can send texts, which is done via an affiliated app, and shoot out safety pings to friends and loved ones. It can also contact emergency services and share a location.

The portable device can connect to keychains and offers MIL-STD 810H durability. The battery life is stellar, at three days, and it weighs just 60 grams.

HMD

While the OffGrid is budget-friendly, costing $200, there is one major caveat. A subscription is required to use many of this product's premium features. The Unlimited Plan costs $15 each month and includes unlimited text messages and check-ins, in addition to SOS services. There's an option for live tracking, but that costs an additional $5 per month.

The Freedom Plan requires a yearly payment of $80 and allows for 350 text messages and unlimited check-ins. This plan also offers live tracking, but at a cost of $0.10 per ping. HMD's OffGrid will be available sometime this month in the US, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, with more territories coming later in the year.