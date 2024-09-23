How to watch Meta Connect 2024

It's Meta's turn to step up to the plate and host a developer conference. This year's Meta Connect takes place on September 25 and 26. While the bulk of the event will focus on how developers can get the most out of Meta's products, most of the actual news is likely to come from the opening keynote and developer keynote, which run back to back on September 25 starting at 1PM ET.

How to watch Meta Connect

You'll be able to watch the keynote live on Facebook on the Meta for Developers page . There's also the option to drink in the keynote in Horizon Worlds , in "a virtual experience inspired by the Meta campus in Menlo Park." Meta has also shared the keynote on its YouTube channel in previous years, but only after Connect is over, so it's unlikely to livestream the event there.

What to expect from Meta Connect

The Connect keynote will feature Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussing advancements in mixed reality, AI and wearables. The company is also promising a look at new products and features. Those may well include a pair of augmented reality glasses codenamed Orion that executives have been teasing for quite some time.

We're also expecting to see a less-expensive version of the Quest 3, dubbed the Quest 3S. Leaks suggest that this could sell for $300, which is significantly less than the $500 Quest 3. The Quest 3S could make it easier for Meta to finally ditch the Quest 2, which debuted in 2020 and is significantly less powerful than the Quest 3.

Elsewhere, Meta may announce an update for the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses at Connect. Meta and Ray-Ban owner EssilorLuxottica recently renewed their partnership, so there's more to come from that pact , either now or in the future.

In addition, there will likely be lots of talk about AI in the developer keynote starting at 2PM ET. It's likely that we'll learn more about how it's being used across Meta's headsets and smart glasses. As a result, the open-source Llama large language model is expected to be a topic of discussion.