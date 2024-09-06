LG flaunts its stretchable displays on the catwalk

LG's stretchable displays that we first saw at CES 2023 have made a new public appearance at a fashion show, the company announced. The tech — which LG now calls Stretchable — appeared as part of clothing and bag concepts at 2025 Seoul Fashion Week.

The displays were added to the front of garments, sleeves and clutch bags designed by Korean designers Youn-Hee Park and Chung-Chung Lee. "We have been able to design future fashion concepts with new materials that have never existed before," Park said.

Stretchable displays can be pulled, bent and twisted, so they go a step farther than the bending and twisting displays used in foldable smartphones. To make them more supple, LG built the substrate material from a silicon similar to that used in contact lenses, with microLEDs smaller than 40-micrometers for the light source. LG notes they can be stretched from 12 to 14 inches or about 20 percent.

Flexible wearable tech has been a much researched feature for fashion and even things like invisibility cloaks. South Korea's government created a national project to test their commercial potential for new types of wearable tech across multiple industries. The main challenge has been to make it more like fabric instead of stiff plastic, but LG seems to have at least partially cracked the problem.